Passed away peacefully on March 19 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Jane for 56 years. Beloved father of Kerry (Kim), Lynn Jacob, and Steven (Jill). Loving grandfather of Adrian (Tammi) Tengler, Taylor (Janet Cushing), Aaron (Amanda) Tengler, Leah (Thomas) Skaar, Wesley, Lindsay (Jacob) Lucht, Jordan and Jesse. Great grandfather of Aubrey, Jaxon, Molly, Madeleine, Julia, Norah, Grayson, Ian, Penelope, Riley, Emma, and Charlotte. Brother of Kathel and Melvin.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Auberge Memory Care and Brighton Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. Pete's life story can be found on the Church and Chapel website, www.churchandchapel.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
