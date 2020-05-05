Harlow D. Nordine



passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 3, 2020 at the age of 83 years. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Barbara, and his son, Raymond. Survived by his brother, Alvin. Loving father of Clifford Nordine and Linda Wilson. Proud grandfather of Kathy (Jeremy), Bryan, and Josh. Very proud great-grandfather of Derrick, Mikayla, Kai, and Bryce. Further survived by his cat JoJo, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10:00AM-2:00PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.













