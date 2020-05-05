Harlow D. Nordine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harlow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlow D. Nordine

passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 3, 2020 at the age of 83 years. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Barbara, and his son, Raymond. Survived by his brother, Alvin. Loving father of Clifford Nordine and Linda Wilson. Proud grandfather of Kathy (Jeremy), Bryan, and Josh. Very proud great-grandfather of Derrick, Mikayla, Kai, and Bryce. Further survived by his cat JoJo, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10:00AM-2:00PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
10:00 - 2:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved