Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold A. Jensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold A. Jensen Notice
Harold A. Jensen

October 19, 2019. Age 88. Preceded in death by son Jeff. Husband of Elizabeth "Betty" for over 67 years. Father of Ricky (Rose) Jensen, Mark Jensen, Karen (Tim) Dombrowski, Beth (Rick) Bastien, Janet (Dan) Mackowski. Grandpa to 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24th from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. Service 1:30 PM. Interment to follow. See funeral home website for more information.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline