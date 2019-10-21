|
|
Harold A. Jensen
October 19, 2019. Age 88. Preceded in death by son Jeff. Husband of Elizabeth "Betty" for over 67 years. Father of Ricky (Rose) Jensen, Mark Jensen, Karen (Tim) Dombrowski, Beth (Rick) Bastien, Janet (Dan) Mackowski. Grandpa to 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24th from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. Service 1:30 PM. Interment to follow. See funeral home website for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019