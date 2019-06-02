Services
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
200 E. Main St.
Glenbuelah, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
200 E. Main St.
Glenbeulah, WI
View Map
Wendorf, Harold A. Harold A. Wendorf, 98, West Bend, formerly of Greenbush and Plymouth, died May 25, 2019. Harold was employed by the Milwaukee Public School System as a Plant Operations Engineer. He retired from John Marshall High School in 1977. Harold was also a World War II veteran. Harold is survived by three children: Diane (Charles) Dickinson, Frankfort, KY, Edward Wendorf, Kewaskum and Alan (Suzanne) Wendorf, Wheaton, IL; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Susan) Dickinson, Glen (Dana) Dickinson, Daniel Dickinson, Gary Wendorf, John (Beckie) Wendorf, Matthew (Doan) Wendorf and Sally (Braden) Grieser and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen in 2013. Funeral will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbuelah. Visitation at the church, 200 E. Main St. on Tuesday from 9:30 am until time of service. Memorials in Harold's name for Zion Lutheran Church or Cedar Community are preferred. Online condolences at www.wittkoppfcs.com. Wittkopp Funeral & Cremation Service 920-449-5455.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
