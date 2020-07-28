1/1
Harold B. Krom
1929 - 2020
Harold B. Krom

Dallas - age 90, passed away on July 26, 2020.

Harold was born on December 11, 1929 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Rose (nee Bunin) and Louis Krom of Owen, Wisconsin. The family lived there until 1934 and then moved to Milwaukee. Harold attended and graduated from the Emanuel Philipp School and Rufus King High School. Following a year at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, Harold enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years, including 22 months on the island of Guam. Following his discharge from the military, he returned to school and graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. While at the University, he was affiliated with the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity.

Shortly after graduating, Harold moved to Texas and served as the executor of the N.B. Bunin Estate at Brownwood. Harold later returned to school and received his M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. After receiving his M.B.A. Harold earned his CPA License and worked for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1987 as a Petroleum Industry Program Manager. He was a member of the Texas Society of CPAs for over 50 years as well as the American Institute of CPAs.

Following retirement, Harold pursued interests in travel, family history and genealogy. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Harold is predeceased by brothers, Claire, Donald and his sister Jeane Zarne, and his best friend and companion of 20 years, Freda Vogel Bernstein.

He is survived by his brother David Krom, nephews Michael Krom (Judie), Larry Krom (Shelly), Daniel Zarne and niece Louise Schuckit (William), great nephews, nieces and great-great nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his "adopted" Dallas family, Freda's 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grand child.

A private funeral will be held. Please make donations to the charity of your choice.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blane Goodman
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
