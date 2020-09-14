Harold E. Davies, Sr.Oconomowoc - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the comfort of his own home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the wonderful age of 86. He is survived by his loving wife June (nee Gazvoda) of 38 years; his sons Harold Jr, Donald, Allen (Donna), and Jeff (Ty); his grandchildren Harold III, Eric (Maureen) Hack, Jamie (Scott) Mahoney, Crystal (Brandon) Marks, Tina (Payo) Mireles, Harley, Lucas (Jenna), and Cole (Becca); and his great-grandchildren Catlyn, Serenity, Donivan, Alexia, Mayson, Maria, Samuel, Preston, Gabby, Jocelyn, Cameron, and Mitchell. Preceded in death by his son John Kenneth, his brothers Robert and Kenneth, his great-granddaughter Alicia, and his daughter-in-laws Marcia and Cheryl. Further survived by other relatives.Visitation will be held from 4 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Crosspoint Community Church, W380N6931 N Lake Rd, Oconomowoc. Burial will take place at 2 PM on Thursday, September 24 at Ottawa Cemetery, W360 S3337 State Road 67, Dousman. Memorials to the church or HAWS- Waukesha County (Humane Animal Welfare Society) are appreciated.