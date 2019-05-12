|
|
Kell, Harold E. Harold found peace Sunday, March 31, 2019 at age 96. Waiting to welcome him home are his predeceased wives Joan V. (Cochrane) and Jane F. (Richards). Also preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Zalewski, and grandson Brendan Luedtke. Beloved father of Marlys (Manfred) Mukahirn, Nancy (Glenn) Luedtke, James Kell, Judith (James) Millard, and Brian Kell. Further survived by 7 grandchildren: Peter, Jill, Daniel, Kathryn, Mike, Jamie, & Chris; 10 great- grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Harold was a life-long lover of baking, fishing, nature, upholstering, painting, and living on the lake near Minocqua. He served proudly in the US Coast Guard during WWII and retired from American Motors, a proud UAW member. Harold's children would like to give special thanks to our brother, Jim, for the great care he gave our father for many years. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, May 19 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 3800 W. Rawson Ave., Franklin, WI with visitation at 2 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if desired, a donation to a food pantry of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019