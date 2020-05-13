Harold "Harry" Evans
Surprise, AZ - Harold (Harry) Evans passed on April 30, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. Harry was born in 1935 to Hector and Caroline Evans, nee Maurer, in Madison. He graduated Madison East in 1953 and UW-Madison in 1958. Harry served in the US Army and Army Reserve. He was a dedicated teacher and coach for 34 years in Wauwatosa. Harry constantly ran into former colleagues, students, and athletes who wanted to catch up. If you ever met Harry, you felt like you knew him your entire life! He was a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor who filled the world with his infectious laughter. This, his quick wit, passion for his family and friends, and devotion to everything Badgers will be missed.
Harry is survived by his wife Joan, nee Massey, of 62 years and his loving family: son Richard (Crystal) Evans and daughter Nancy (Robert) Holland; grandchildren Jacquelyn (Jeffrey) Cordina, Daniel (Natalie) Evans, Charles Cummings (fiancé Heather), and Alexander Cummings; and great-grandchildren Claire and Evan Cordina. Harry is also survived by his beloved sisters Carol (Tom) Rivers, Janice (Dean) Langholff, Mary (George) Meyers and their families. He leaves behind many cherished friends in Madison and Wauwatosa and Surprise, AZ.
Memorials in Harry's honor can be directed to the Education Foundation of Wauwatosa, P.O. Box 13022, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 or donate online at tosaefw.org. A celebration of life for Harry will be held at a later date; send your contact info to harry.evans.tosa@gmail.com for details.
Surprise, AZ - Harold (Harry) Evans passed on April 30, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. Harry was born in 1935 to Hector and Caroline Evans, nee Maurer, in Madison. He graduated Madison East in 1953 and UW-Madison in 1958. Harry served in the US Army and Army Reserve. He was a dedicated teacher and coach for 34 years in Wauwatosa. Harry constantly ran into former colleagues, students, and athletes who wanted to catch up. If you ever met Harry, you felt like you knew him your entire life! He was a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor who filled the world with his infectious laughter. This, his quick wit, passion for his family and friends, and devotion to everything Badgers will be missed.
Harry is survived by his wife Joan, nee Massey, of 62 years and his loving family: son Richard (Crystal) Evans and daughter Nancy (Robert) Holland; grandchildren Jacquelyn (Jeffrey) Cordina, Daniel (Natalie) Evans, Charles Cummings (fiancé Heather), and Alexander Cummings; and great-grandchildren Claire and Evan Cordina. Harry is also survived by his beloved sisters Carol (Tom) Rivers, Janice (Dean) Langholff, Mary (George) Meyers and their families. He leaves behind many cherished friends in Madison and Wauwatosa and Surprise, AZ.
Memorials in Harry's honor can be directed to the Education Foundation of Wauwatosa, P.O. Box 13022, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 or donate online at tosaefw.org. A celebration of life for Harry will be held at a later date; send your contact info to harry.evans.tosa@gmail.com for details.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.