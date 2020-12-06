Harold G. KasulkeEntered God's kingdom on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Ramona for 62 years. Loving father of Kathleen (Neal) Nuber, Karen (Mark) Mathwig, and Kim Kasulke. Dear grandfather of Matt (Amber), Adam (Lynn), Joshua (Bekah), Amanda (Phil), and Christy (Stuart). Great-grandfather of seven and great-great-grandfather of one. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Private Services will be held. A recording of the Funeral Service will be available to be viewed on Heritage Funeral Home's website on Friday. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery.Harold was a mail carrier for 33 years and for over 50 years served on many boards and in other capacities at St. Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorials to St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated. Specials thanks for the kind and loving care provided by the VA and the aids and nurses of Vitas Health Care.