Harold H. Schoessow

Schoessow, Harold H. Of Mequon, May 26, 2019, age 89 years. Loving husband of Dorothy (nee Nieman), beloved father of Connie Birchhill, Larry (Chris) Schoessow, and Kurt (Cary) Schoessow. Further survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, siblings Ruth Leininger and Tim (Theresa) Schoessow, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, June 1st, 12 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church of Freistadt, 10729 W. Freistadt Rd., Mequon. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation at the CHURCH Saturday from 10-11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, The Trinity Freistadt Historical Society or the Freistadt Heritage Foundation. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019
