Harold "Hal" Hastings Emch, Jr.
Milwaukee - Died peacefully on October 25, 2020 at Eastcastle Place at the age of 95. Hal was predeceased by Patti, his wife of 56 years, and brother Tom. He was the proud father of Peter (Merope) Emch and Betsy (Scott) Cornwell, and proud grandfather of Kyle and Jackson Emch and Taylor and Madison Cornwell. Further survived by his loving sister Judy Hilton and brother David Emch, as well as many nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond.
Hal grew up in Wauwatosa and graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1943, where he was captain of the golf team. Hal attended UW-Madison, joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, but left to serve in the Navy during WW2. He returned to UW and graduated with a law degree. The bulk of his professional career was spent as a portfolio manager for Loomis Sayles & Co. in Milwaukee. He was civic-minded and philanthropic, especially regarding nature preservation and urban K-12 education. He was President of the Board of Directors of Riveredge Nature Center and served on its board for 15 years. He raised scholarship money for several schools in the Milwaukee area. His favorite spot in the world was Ne Pee Nauk hunting club, where he and his beloved dog, Dar, spent many hours. Hal was good-natured, gregarious and loved to tell a good story in a booming voice. He played bridge regularly into the last year of his life. Though a lifelong resident of Milwaukee, Hal (and Patti) spent winters in Palm Desert, California for several decades. Hal loved the beauty of the desert and mountains surrounding the Coachella Valley. He made friends easily, both at home and in his travels, and was blessed with many wonderful friendships throughout his life.
Service information: Interment at Valhalla Cemetery will be private for the family.
Memorials: Memorials in Hal's name may be made to LUMIN Schools (luminschools.org
) and Riveredge Nature Center (riveredgenaturecenter.org
).