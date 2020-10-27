1/
Harold Hastings "Hal" Emch Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Hal" Hastings Emch, Jr.

Milwaukee - Died peacefully on October 25, 2020 at Eastcastle Place at the age of 95. Hal was predeceased by Patti, his wife of 56 years, and brother Tom. He was the proud father of Peter (Merope) Emch and Betsy (Scott) Cornwell, and proud grandfather of Kyle and Jackson Emch and Taylor and Madison Cornwell. Further survived by his loving sister Judy Hilton and brother David Emch, as well as many nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond.

Hal grew up in Wauwatosa and graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1943, where he was captain of the golf team. Hal attended UW-Madison, joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, but left to serve in the Navy during WW2. He returned to UW and graduated with a law degree. The bulk of his professional career was spent as a portfolio manager for Loomis Sayles & Co. in Milwaukee. He was civic-minded and philanthropic, especially regarding nature preservation and urban K-12 education. He was President of the Board of Directors of Riveredge Nature Center and served on its board for 15 years. He raised scholarship money for several schools in the Milwaukee area. His favorite spot in the world was Ne Pee Nauk hunting club, where he and his beloved dog, Dar, spent many hours. Hal was good-natured, gregarious and loved to tell a good story in a booming voice. He played bridge regularly into the last year of his life. Though a lifelong resident of Milwaukee, Hal (and Patti) spent winters in Palm Desert, California for several decades. Hal loved the beauty of the desert and mountains surrounding the Coachella Valley. He made friends easily, both at home and in his travels, and was blessed with many wonderful friendships throughout his life.

Service information: Interment at Valhalla Cemetery will be private for the family.

Memorials: Memorials in Hal's name may be made to LUMIN Schools (luminschools.org) and Riveredge Nature Center (riveredgenaturecenter.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved