Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr.
Muskego, WI
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery
Muskego - Born to Eternal Life on December 30, 2019 at age 95. Lovingly survived by his wife Mary Ellen for 71 years. Beloved father of Anthony (Laura), Kenneth (Karen), Paul (Liz), Diane, William (Carla), Barbara, Mark, Therese (Gilles), Henrietta and Elizabeth. He is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and by his brother Butch.

Visitation will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego, WI) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial with full military honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery at 1 PM.

