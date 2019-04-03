Services
Harold J. "Harry" Kremnitzer

Kremnitzer, Harold "Harry" J. Age 80, passed away surrounded by his family, March 27, 2019. Loving husband of the late Sharon (Nee Hill) for 49 years. Cherished Dad of Tammy (Bob) Gariepy, Ken (Pam) Kremnitzer, Amy Kremnitzer, and Kelly (Gary) Jacobson. Loving Grandpa to Laura (Matt), Alyssa (Joe) and Kayla; and Great-Grandpa to Austin, Marlowe, Joseph, and Elizabeth. Harry was a proud member of the Teamster Local 200 and he lived retirement life to the fullest being involved in many clubs and organizations. Memorial gathering Sunday, April 7th, 1 PM to 4 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. A celebration of Harry's life will continue at the Muskego Moose Lodge, S86 W21693 Janesville Rd, Muskego from 4 PM to 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
