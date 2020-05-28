Harold J. Reindl
1929 - 2020
Harold J. Reindl

Milwaukee - Found eternal peace May 26, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on July 29, 1929 in Kilian to the late Kilian and Amelia (nee Richart) Reindl. Survivors include his children Pam (Jim) of Evansville, WI and Joe (Wendy) of Two Rivers, WI. He is also survived by four grandchildren Jessica (Clint), Roxanne, Daniel, and Jolynn, five great-grandchildren Conner, Keira, Autumn, Mattilynn, and Aliyah, one brother Richard (Rose) of Kewaskum, WI, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his brothers Alvin and Lee and his sister Carol.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
