Harold J. ShipshockTown of Lisbon - Shipshock, Harold J.Age 81 years of the Town of Lisbon. Passed away Monday July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith. Loving father of Thomas (Cynthia) and John (Carrie) Shipshock. Proud and supporting grandfather of Courtney, Madison, Jordan and Callie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friend.Graveside committal services will be held at 10am on Monday, August 17th at the Village of Hartland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Middleton Lions- Todd Passini at the Harbor Athletic Club 2529 Allen Boulevard, Middleton, WI 53562.