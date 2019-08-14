Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Harold L. "Harry" Boehler


1926 - 2019
Boehler, Harold L. "Harry" Went home to his heavenly Father on August 10, 2019. He was born July 16, 1926 in Clintonville, Wisconsin. Beloved husband of the late Edna (nee Paulson). Dear father of Barbara (Mark Welden) Boehler, William (Kristin) Boehler and Bridget Patch. Loving grandfather of Holly (Johnny) Richmond, Brittney (Adam) Rasmussen, Alecia (Jesse) Peterson, Nathaniel Boehler and Benjamin Boehler. Great grandpa of Landon, Stella, Hayden, and Connor. Survived by sisters Julie Adams and Caroldean Mehlberg, other relatives, and special friend Rosemarie Brunner. Visitation Saturday, August 24 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, from 9:30 AM, until time of service at 11:00 AM. Harry was a WWII Navy veteran and worked for the Defense Logistics Agency. He selflessly served the Lord, country, family, and community. Tremendous gratitude to Kirkland Crossings, Congregational Home, and Brighton Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Veterans Bell Tower Memorial www.belltowermemorial.org

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
