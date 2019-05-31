|
Baker, Harold M. Harold M. Baker, 65, a 40 plus year resident of Door County, WI, died Friday, May 3, 2019. Harold is survived by his sister, Debra (Stephen) Banks; nephew, Timothy Banks; great-nephew, Channing Banks; all of Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Irene Baker of Milwaukee. Visitation will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Monday, June 3, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm followed by a brief service. Inurnment will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Full Military Honors will be conducted at 12:00 pm in the chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
