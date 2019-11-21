|
Harold Nonken
Mequon - Age 79 years. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Peckarsky). Loving father of Melissa Nonken Gursky and Marilyn (George Hunka) Nonken. Devoted and adoring Zayde to Benjamin, Samantha and Alexander Gursky, devoted and adoring Poppop to Goldie and Billie Hunka. Dear brother of Sheila Nonken and Marla Nonken. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mound Zion Cemetery 14510 W. North Avenue Brookfield, WI 53005.
If desired memorials to Jewish Home and Care Center or Congregation Emanu-EL B'ne Jeshurun or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019