Harold S. Montgomery



Milwaukee - Harold S. Montgomery died peacefully in Milwaukee on July 17, 2020, from heart and kidney failure. He was born in Chicago on January 29, 1931. Harold graduated from the Hotchkiss School (Lakeville, CT) in 1949 and Yale University in 1957, with a B.S. in industrial administration. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. While at Yale, he met and married Gunilla Adner (Montgomery). They moved to Milwaukee, where their sons, John (currently of Irvington, NY) and Peter (Minneapolis), were born.



Harold began his career at Cutler Hammer, Inc. in Milwaukee. At the dawn of the era of commercial jet aviation, he worked with airlines around the world on baggage-handling systems. After that, combining his creative and technological skills, he was a leader in numerous business start-ups, involving products ranging from electronic trivia quiz machines to frozen foods to streaming videos.



In 1980, he married Norma Thielmann Noonan, to whom he was a devoted husband until her death in 2017. He was an attentive stepfather to Norma's children Dennis, Ann, Peggy, and John.



Harold had an unwavering love for his adopted hometown of Milwaukee. He was a passionate sailor on Lake Michigan. Harold and Norma lived in Wauwatosa, where they developed many close friendships. They tutored and mentored disadvantaged young people in Milwaukee. Harold especially savored good company and conversation. He was a charming man who invariably saw the best in anyone he met.



He is preceded in death by his parents Blanche Silver Montgomery (later O'Rourke) and Frederick Dorsey Montgomery, Jr., and by his older sister Lillian and brother Fred. His children and stepchildren, as well as his grandchildren Clara and Noah Montgomery, all survive him. A memorial will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store