Harold Solomon Jr. Notice
Harold Solomon, Jr.

Franklin - Passed away peacefully October 23, 2019 at the age of 83 years, surrounded by his family. Harold was born in 1936 in Dry Tortugas, Florida and raised in Key West, Florida.

After winning the Florida State High School Baseball Championship for Key West High School in 1953 he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Duluth, MN and Alconbury, England.

After his honorable discharge from USAF, he relocated to Milwaukee where he met and married the love of his life, Geraldine Mary Lunz, his wife of 56 years. Harold received a Mechanical Engineering degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering and worked for Square D and UWM. He finished his career as a plant engineer for Briggs & Stratton in Wauwatosa.

Loving husband of Geraldine (nee Lunz) Solomon. Beloved father of Thomas, Sarah (Dan) Sutton, Stephen (Sharon) and Jennifer (Robert) Schuler. Loving Grampi of Gretta, William, Gracie, Samuel, Caroline, Matthew, Abigail, Nicholas and Amanda. Brother of John. Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Rebah Solomon and by his brothers and sister, Eckwood, George and Velma Marie.

The family would like to thank all of the loving staff at Silverado Memory Care Brookfield and Michelle and Brenda with Autumn Leaves Franklin, as well as Legacy Hospice.

Visitation Tuesday, October 29 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:30 - 10:45 AM with Closing Prayers at 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT, (601 W. Lincoln Ave.). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
