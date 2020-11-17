Harold Walter Potterton



Green Bay, WI - Harold Walter Potterton, age 92, was taken into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 29th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.



Harold was born to Wilbur and Esther (Erikson) Potterton on January 17, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1947 he graduated from Nathan Hale High School in West Allis and served with the Army Corps of Engineers in the Korean War from 1950-1952. After the war he continued his career as a patternmaker for Allis Chalmers.



On October 1, 1955 he married June Schachtschneider. Together they raised two daughters, Sandra and Lisa. He was known as a hard worker, an avid gardener and card player, and looked forward to fishing on summer vacations. Harold had a love of music, and especially enjoyed dancing with his little girls on Sunday afternoons. June passed away in 1977.



On April 29, 1978 Harold married Minette Roloff. Following his retirement from Maynard Steel in 1987 the two moved to Spring Hill, Florida. They built many friendships through Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, where Harold spent many hours taking care of the church grounds.



In 2013 they moved back to Milwaukee to be closer to family. Besides celebrating special times with family, they met new friends at their senior living center. Minette passed away two years after they moved north.



After a medical setback Harold moved to Green Bay, where he spent countless hours with his daughter Lisa, her husband Mark, and their girls Greta and Emma. Physically life was hard for Harold, but he didn't complain and was always appreciative of those who cared for him.



Harold was preceded in death by his wife June, wife Minette, parents Wilbur and Esther, and grandson Adam Schkeryantz. He is survived by his two daughters with June, Sandra Potterton and Lisa (Mark) Hilgendorf, and five step-children with Minette, Lee (Cathy) Roloff, Nancy Luke, Carol (Dave) Wenhardt, Mary (Scott) Weigand, and Barbara (Ken) Hausch; brother Ken (Marie) Potterton; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly.



Due to Covid-19, a private family memorial service will be held at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Memorials in Harold's name can be made to the church in appreciation of the kindness shown to him over the years.









