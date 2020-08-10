1/
Harriet A. Ziemer
Harriet A. Ziemer

(Nee Schlagenhauf), formerly of Green Bay, passed away August 8, 2020, age 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Paul Ziemer Sr. Dear mother of Paul Jr., (Linda), John (Donna) and Jim Ziemer. Also survived by grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, Kelly, Clare, Jack and Alana and by great-grandchildren Morgan, Quinn and Donovan and by other relatives and friends.

Harriet was a long time, faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Green Bay and a long time member of the P.E.O. She was a dedicated Wisconsin sports fan who loved her Wisconsin teams dearly. Almost as much as she loved her family and almost as much as she loved chocolate. Harriet is loved and will be deeply missed. Private family services were held. Memorials to Bellin College or to Dudley Birder Chorale of Norbert College would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
