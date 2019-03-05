Services
Harriet Bern Notice
Bern, Harriet (Nee Kramer) Passed away March 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late James Bern. Cherished mother of Marc (Cathy) Bern, Mindy (Alan) Hecht, Randy Bern, and Tami (Michael) Schultz. Dear sister of Beverly (the late Larry) Berg, Marlene (Ken) Plavnick, and Robert (Sandi) Kramer. Further survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other dear relatives, and many fond friends. Funeral services Tuesday, March 5 (TODAY) at 10:30 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Friendship Circle of WI appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
