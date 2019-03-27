|
Blumberg, Harriet (Nee Druch) Passed away March 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Norman Blumberg. Loving mother of Steven (Jacqueline) Blumberg, Judith Ann (Robert) Kaplan, Marlyn "Mimi" (Donald) Chudnow and Jeffrey Blumberg. Cherished grandmother of Philip (Sarah) and the late Katie Kaplan; Dale (Linda), Evan and Bryan Chudnow; Matthew and Aaron Blumberg. Dear great-grandmother of Anna, Mollie and Alyssa Chudnow. Funeral services to be held on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019