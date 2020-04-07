|
|
Harriet Drescher
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully, Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Born November 11, 1925 in Jackson, WI to John and Cora (Schmid) Kienholz. She married Russell Drescher on April 21, 1945 in Jackson.
Harriet is survived by her sons Randall, Milwaukee, and Paul (Karen), Muskego, the late Brian (Faith), Port St. Lucie, FL, daughter Christine Miles (David), New London; grandchildren Kelly Drescher-Johnson (Mark), Boston, MA, Aaron (Marie), Grossolbersdorf, Germany, Nicholas (Amanda), Milwaukee, Michael, Madison, Camron Miles, Sun Prairie; great-grandchildren Ian, Hannah, Tilda, Germany and Ethan, Milwaukee.
She is further survived by her beloved rescue beagle Bambi who was lovingly adopted by her neighbors when she moved to assisted living in 2016. Bambi never forgot Harriet and was excited to see her when she went to visit. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Russell (2000).
Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at a later date. For information regarding the date please email Christine at [email protected]
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020