Harriet Heiden Kirchhoff
Harriet Heiden Kirchhoff

Menomonee Falls - 91, passed away on July 29, 2020. Born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on February 16, 1929, she was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harry H. Heiden, and the wife of the late Peter O. Kirchhoff.

Harriet graduated from North High School in Sheboygan, class of 1947 as Valedictorian, attended Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, Virginia, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1951, where she was affiliated with Delta Gamma Sorority.

On August 9, 1952, Harriet was united in marriage to Peter Kirchhoff. The couple resided in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, before moving to the Milwaukee area in 1975, making their home in Brookfield.

To all who knew her, Harriet was known for her warm and caring nature. Tending to flowers in her garden, watching and feeding birds, traveling world-wide with family and friends, and playing golf were activities she enjoyed. But her greatest love was her family. She will always be remembered as the loving wife of Peter for 67 years and mother who took the greatest pride in her children and grandchildren.

Harriet is survived by two sons, Jeffrey of Northfield, New Hampshire, and Bruce (Andrea) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and two grandsons, Andrew and Tyler. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marion Heiden.

Viewing and an outdoor visitation respecting social distancing will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Living Hope Presbyterian Church, W156 N4881 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls. A private service for the family will follow at 12:00 p.m., but friends are welcome to join remotely. Dickson Hollow residents may join on closed circuit channel 966. Other friends and family may request a link for the Zoom stream by emailing zoomharriet@gmail.com.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at Dickson Hollow, caregivers from St. Croix Hospice, and caregiver Bridget Montgomery for their loving care and comfort.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Living Hope Presbyterian Church
AUG
3
Service
12:00 PM
PRIVATE -- Living Hope Presbyterian Church -- but friends are welcome to join remotely. Dickson Hollow residents may join on closed circuit channel 966. Other friends and family may request a link for the Zoom stream by emailing zoomharriet@gmail.com.
