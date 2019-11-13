|
Harriet Hudy
Milwaukee - Age 91. Passed away peacefully on November 10th. Beloved mother of (the late) Harry Dickmann, Debra (Dennis) Burdick, Vicki (Mike) Waschbisch and Greg (Debbie) Dickmann. Cherished step-mother of Deanna (Kevin) Jones. Loving grandmother of Breanna and Dustin. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially her cats. A visitation will be held on Friday November 15th at St Pauls Lutheran Church, 6881 S 51st St, Franklin, WI 53132 from 10:30am to 12:30pm followed by a funeral service at 12:30pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019