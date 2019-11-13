Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St Pauls Lutheran Church
6881 S 51st St
Franklin, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
St Pauls Lutheran Church
6881 S 51st St
Franklin, WI
Milwaukee - Age 91. Passed away peacefully on November 10th. Beloved mother of (the late) Harry Dickmann, Debra (Dennis) Burdick, Vicki (Mike) Waschbisch and Greg (Debbie) Dickmann. Cherished step-mother of Deanna (Kevin) Jones. Loving grandmother of Breanna and Dustin. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially her cats. A visitation will be held on Friday November 15th at St Pauls Lutheran Church, 6881 S 51st St, Franklin, WI 53132 from 10:30am to 12:30pm followed by a funeral service at 12:30pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
