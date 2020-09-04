1/1
Harriet I. Schultz
Harriet I. Schultz

Milwaukee - (nee Witkowski) Born to Eternal Life August 25, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arlen. Loving mother of Cheryl Hobbs, Michael (Patti), Jeffrey (Karen), James (Denise), Mark (Cindy) and the late Timothy. Harriet is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Anthony, Bernard, Camille, Robert and Marie. Sister-in-law of Judy Lesczynski. Dear friend of Carol Woodcock. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harriet was a member of Catholic Women's Alliance and a longtime volunteer at the St. Hyacinth Food Panty. In lieu of flowers memorials to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Visitation Friday, September 4 from 10:00 AM -12:00 Noon at ST. HYACINTH CHURCH (1414 W. Becher St.) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
ST. HYACINTH CHURCH
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
ST. HYACINTH CHURCH
August 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about Harriet. She was such a sweetheart. I will miss doing her hair.
Kathy Runte
Acquaintance
