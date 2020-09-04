Harriet I. Schultz
Milwaukee - (nee Witkowski) Born to Eternal Life August 25, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arlen. Loving mother of Cheryl Hobbs, Michael (Patti), Jeffrey (Karen), James (Denise), Mark (Cindy) and the late Timothy. Harriet is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Anthony, Bernard, Camille, Robert and Marie. Sister-in-law of Judy Lesczynski. Dear friend of Carol Woodcock. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harriet was a member of Catholic Women's Alliance and a longtime volunteer at the St. Hyacinth Food Panty. In lieu of flowers memorials to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.
Visitation Friday, September 4 from 10:00 AM -12:00 Noon at ST. HYACINTH CHURCH (1414 W. Becher St.) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery.