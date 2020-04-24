|
|
Harriet M. Kelly
Town of Erin - age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Rose) Kelly, Jayne (Reginald) Smith, and Todd (Jackie) Kelly; cherished grandma of Bryan (Stephanie) Smith, Kelly (Adam) Cook, Valerie (Mason) Von Bargen, Vincent and Jesse Kelly; great grandma of Leah Smith and Owen Smith, Camden and Everson Cook. She is further survived by her brothers Dan (Karen) Gallistel, Lorin (Judy) Gallistel and other dear relatives and friends. Due to current health restrictions, private services will be held with family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020