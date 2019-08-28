Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church
3329 S. 10th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church
3329 S. 10th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Jasiorkowski, Harriet V. Went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 26, 2019. Age 91 years. Cherished aunt of Marie Goelz, Kevin (Monica) Krainer, Chris (Jody) Krainer, and Nina Patrick. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Marya Jasiorkowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family members and dear friends Barbara Schafer, Laura and Craig Cook, Tracy and Jamie Vetter. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:30 AM - 12 Noon at St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church, 3329 S. 10th St. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. Harriet worked for many years at Gimbles in Southgate Mall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the - Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
