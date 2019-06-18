|
|
Krajniak, Harry A. Peacefully passed onto his next adventure on Thursday, June 13, 2019 age 91 years. Devoted husband of Irene (nee Javenkowski) for 68 years. Loving father of Paul (Susan Kwas), Chris (Anne Kurhy), Karen and Judy (Ron Raasch). Adoring grandfather of Rex and Wil Raasch and Riley Rucinski. Dear brother-in-law of Peter Periard, Grace and Ron Belair. He cared for and was beloved by countless nieces, nephews, family and friends. Harry was a US Army Veteran serving in both WWII and Korea. A Milwaukee Police Officer retiring after 39 years, having been retired for 28 years and was a Polish Mazur Dancer. He was a kind, generous and engaging person who loved life especially vacationing in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. Family and friends will gather Thursday, June 20 from 4-5 PM at the POLISH COMMUNITY CENTER, 6941 South 68th Street, Franklin. Memorial Service at 5 PM and Military Honors at 5:30 PM. If so desired, memorials to the American Kidney Fund or Three Lakes Waterfront Association appreciated. "Toodle-loo Chickie poo!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2019