|
|
Lasky Sr., Harry F. "Frank" passed away on July 6, 2019 with his son by his side at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Cadon). Loving father of Harry Jr. Brother of Joann Hockin. Uncle of Barbara, Margie, Clea, Cathy, and Bobbi Jo. Further survived by other relatives, the members of Legion Post 416, and other friends. Frank proudly served in the US Navy between 1942-1945 in a subchaser in WWII. In his early career he worked at Badger Ctn. in Milwaukee and ended his career with Beck Cnt. Corporation. He attended Bowling Green State University in Toledo, OH and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Visitation will be at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (3672 E. Plankinton Ave. Cudahy) on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment and military honors at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019