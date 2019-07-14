Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
3672 E. Plankinton Ave.
Cudahy, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
3672 E. Plankinton Ave.
Cudahy, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Lasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry F. "Frank" Lasky Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry F. "Frank" Lasky Sr. Notice
Lasky Sr., Harry F. "Frank" passed away on July 6, 2019 with his son by his side at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Cadon). Loving father of Harry Jr. Brother of Joann Hockin. Uncle of Barbara, Margie, Clea, Cathy, and Bobbi Jo. Further survived by other relatives, the members of Legion Post 416, and other friends. Frank proudly served in the US Navy between 1942-1945 in a subchaser in WWII. In his early career he worked at Badger Ctn. in Milwaukee and ended his career with Beck Cnt. Corporation. He attended Bowling Green State University in Toledo, OH and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Visitation will be at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (3672 E. Plankinton Ave. Cudahy) on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment and military honors at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline