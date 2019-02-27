|
Holz, Harry George died peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born September 13, 1934, in West Allis, WI to Emma (Hinz) and Erich (Harry) Holz. Predeceased by his parents and his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Lee (Heiser) Holz (1938-2017), father to Pamela (Christopher) Rupright, Bradley Holz, and Erika (Kyle) Pond, and beloved grandfather to David and Emily Rupright, Justin, Ryan, Margaret, and Lauren Pond. Harry was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, receiving his B.S. from Marquette University in 1956 (where he was a member of ROTC), and his J.D. from Marquette University Law School in 1958 where he was a member of Phi Delta Phi (International Legal Honor Society) and Beta Gamma Sigma (International Business Honor Society). He was the Editor-in-Chief of the Marquette Law Review in 1957-58. He then received his L.L.M. degree from Northwestern University School of Law in 1960 and became a lifetime member of both the Wisconsin and Illinois Bar Associations. After a brief time practicing law in Chicago, he returned to Milwaukee to work at Quarles, Herriott & Clemons as an associate, and to be near his future wife Nancy. Harry became a partner and remained at the firm, which later became Quarles & Brady, until his retirement. Harry loved to teach, first as a Lecturer in Securities Regulation at the University of Wisconsin and then as an Adjunct Law Professor at Marquette. He was also an active member of the American Bar Association as Vice-Chairman of the Robinson-Patman Committee and member of the Antitrust Section and Corporate Counsel Committee, as well as the Wisconsin State Bar Association where he served as Chairman (1978-79), Director (1977-83) and member of the Special Committee on Business Corporation Laws. In 2004 he was elected as a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and in 2013 was inducted as a Fellow of the Wisconsin Bar Foundation. Harry was also an active member of his churches, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and later First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa. He enjoyed contributing to the National Association of Congregational Churches, both as a member of the Board of Governors and as a representative to the association. Harry was also a founding board member of the SHARP Literacy foundation and served in a multitude of roles including corporate secretary. He continued to serve as a SHARP advisory board member, as well as on his national church association's Board of Governors, until his death. Harry was an avid reader, rose gardener, tennis player, and in his retirement, he and Nancy enjoyed golfing and visiting their grandchildren in Boston and San Francisco. He loved a glass of wine and a fine meal, going to the movies, and watching the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers on television; his greatest joy, however, was time spent with his grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 3rd at 12:30pm until time of service at 2:00pm at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa (1511 Church St, Wauwatosa, WI 53213). In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa or the Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019