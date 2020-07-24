1/1
Harry Heber Moseley
1939 - 2020
Harry Heber Moseley

Milwaukee - Harry Heber Moseley, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in his home in Milwaukee with family. Harry was born in Lakewood, OH on January 31, 1939. He graduated from Bay High in Bay Village, OH in 1957. He then attended Cornell University where he studied mechanical engineering and rowed for the crew team. He received a BME in mechanical engineering in 1962. He also earned an MBA from St Louis University a few years later. Harry married his high school sweetheart Eleanor in June 1962 with whom he was happily married for 58 years until his passing. Following an early career in mechanical engineering, Harry moved into consulting for Price Waterhouse in Chicago, and then a long stint as IT director for several healthcare companies, including Baxter Healthcare in Illinois and Aurora Healthcare in Milwaukee. Harry loved life, throwing his heart, body and mind into nearly everything he pursued. He relished family gatherings, rowing with his friends on the Milwaukee River in the early morning hours, working to tackle hunger through work with the Gathering, fighting to address pressing social problems with Common Ground, volunteering on various political campaigns, and serving as an active member of his faith community, St. Mark's Episcopal Church in the Downer neighborhood of Milwaukee. Harry is survived by his wife Eleanor, sister Jane, sons Bill and James, daughters-in-law Julia and Susan, and grandchildren, Ben, Sophie, Elise and Drake. He is preceded in death by his father Harry, mother Marian, and brother Bill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin, (http://www.thegatheringwis.org/donate) a non-profit organization feeding those in Milwaukee who would otherwise go hungry.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
July 24, 2020
I am saddened by Harry’s death. We knew each other when Harry would bring food from St. Mark’s to the Riverwest Food Pantry when I was the coordinator. It was always a pleasure to see him. He was gracious as he dropped food off.
Donna Fletcher
Coworker
July 24, 2020
James, my heart goes out to you and your family. We never imagine a world without our parents in it and I completely understand how sad you will be. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Julie Castellucci
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Thank you Harry for your great leadership and all the opportunities you provided us back in our Aurora days. We were a great team and nobody can ever take that away. You will be missed, but never forgotten. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Brian Baker
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Ellie, you have my deepest sympathy. You and your family are in my prayers. I always enjoyed working with Harry on Common Ground initiatives.
Linda Steiger
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Very sorry! Love and prayers!
Ken Farnsworth
Friend
July 24, 2020
Love you Harry! Thanks for everything! Rest In Peace.
Douglas TenEyck
Friend
July 24, 2020
Harry’s light shined brightly in our church community. We will miss his warm welcome and gentle humor. May he Rest In Peace.
Katherine Katter
Friend
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Moseley family. You are in my thoughts.
Leslee Elliott
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Harry...what an awesome human being, we at The Gathering will never be the same without his words of wisdom and kind heart. His presence was felt all over in the most powerfully positive manner! Ellie and family you are in my thoughts and prayers. Please know, Harry had made a significant impact on me and my life, and I will be ever grateful for having had him on my life. Harry is now an angel watching over all of us. I am thankful for his influence.
Lyn Hildenbrand
Friend
July 24, 2020
Harry was a stalwart at St. Mark's. I loved seeing him each Sunday, always with a smile, and ever welcoming. My heart is with Ellie and the family.
Elizabeth Jacobs
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your families loss
Brad Holden
Friend
