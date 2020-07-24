Harry Heber Moseley
Milwaukee - Harry Heber Moseley, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in his home in Milwaukee with family. Harry was born in Lakewood, OH on January 31, 1939. He graduated from Bay High in Bay Village, OH in 1957. He then attended Cornell University where he studied mechanical engineering and rowed for the crew team. He received a BME in mechanical engineering in 1962. He also earned an MBA from St Louis University a few years later. Harry married his high school sweetheart Eleanor in June 1962 with whom he was happily married for 58 years until his passing. Following an early career in mechanical engineering, Harry moved into consulting for Price Waterhouse in Chicago, and then a long stint as IT director for several healthcare companies, including Baxter Healthcare in Illinois and Aurora Healthcare in Milwaukee. Harry loved life, throwing his heart, body and mind into nearly everything he pursued. He relished family gatherings, rowing with his friends on the Milwaukee River in the early morning hours, working to tackle hunger through work with the Gathering, fighting to address pressing social problems with Common Ground, volunteering on various political campaigns, and serving as an active member of his faith community, St. Mark's Episcopal Church in the Downer neighborhood of Milwaukee. Harry is survived by his wife Eleanor, sister Jane, sons Bill and James, daughters-in-law Julia and Susan, and grandchildren, Ben, Sophie, Elise and Drake. He is preceded in death by his father Harry, mother Marian, and brother Bill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin, (http://www.thegatheringwis.org/donate
) a non-profit organization feeding those in Milwaukee who would otherwise go hungry.