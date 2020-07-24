Harry...what an awesome human being, we at The Gathering will never be the same without his words of wisdom and kind heart. His presence was felt all over in the most powerfully positive manner! Ellie and family you are in my thoughts and prayers. Please know, Harry had made a significant impact on me and my life, and I will be ever grateful for having had him on my life. Harry is now an angel watching over all of us. I am thankful for his influence.

Lyn Hildenbrand

Friend