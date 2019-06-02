|
|
Lewis, Sr., Harry J. Transitioned into Heaven on May 25, 2019, at the age of 70. His beloved wife, Marilyn Weber-Lewis transitioned on May 15, 2019. They will now be together forever! Harry was the devoted father of Harry Lewis, Jr., Michael (Katie) Weber, the late Timothy Weber, and Kevin Love. He was the proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Gabriel, and JohnMichael Weber; Lisa, Josh, and Sara Weber; Harry Lewis III and Spencer Lewis. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Eugene and Jannie Lewis and Harry and Allie Newell; by his precious mother Mamie Lee Lewis; sister Jannie Bea Lewis; and brother Eddie Lewis, Jr. Harry is further survived by his loving father Eddie Lewis, Sr.; his sisters Mamie (Jerry) Williams, Eddie Bea (Harvey) Thompson, Lee Nail Lewis, Carol Lewis, Narcisia (Paul) Bland, Sarah Ann Lewis; as well as many loving relatives and friends. Harry proudly served in the U.S. Army, and received an Honorable Discharge. He earned his MSW at UW-Milwaukee. He was a media expert in behavioral health. He held a private practice in behavioral health sciences, and worked with Ascension Medical Group, both with St. Michael's and St. Joseph's Hospital, as an LCSW. Harry was an entrepreneur, founding the T&H Electrical Co. He also founded the Peace Project, a non-violent initiative. He was very compassionate, and dedicated his life to being a mentor, friend and helping others. He loved working in his beautiful flower garden, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was a gourmet cook and master griller. Harry will be missed by the many lives he touched. Private family services celebrating Harry's life will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019