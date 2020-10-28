1/
Harry J. Newman
Harry J. Newman

Franklin - Passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 89yrs. Beloved husband of Jeri (Nee Sczesny) for 63 years.

Loving father of Connie (Chris) Fryjoff, Pauline Newman, David Newman, (the late P.O. Thomas Newman), and Daniel (Shelly) Newman. Dear Grandfather of 7 and Great-Grandfather of 4. Beloved brother of (the late) Howard (Marilyn) Newman, (the late) Yvonne (the late Larry) Noel, Joan (the late Robert) Cage. Beloved uncle of many nieces, nephews, as well other relatives and friends.

Harry was a proud Korean War Air Force Veteran and Police Officer with Wauwatosa Police Department for 34 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held as well as Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see the Funeral Home Website for complete notice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
