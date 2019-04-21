Steber, Harry J. Passed away on his birthday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Harry was known to work hard and to have fun. Early on, you could find him bowling with many of his friends. Even married, he continued bowling and then watched on for years to come. Other pastimes included watching his Chicago Cubs, Nascar, the love for his dogs, grilling corn, and the most of all he truly loved being outside and reading his newspaper. And just for you Harry - You got your ink! Maybe not for a great game, but you made the paper. Harry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia (nee Skotzke), his daughter Debbi (Victor Hernandez), and two granddaughters Emma, and Delia. He is also survived by his sister Gloria (LePine). Harry is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mary (nee Stoffel), and his brother William. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 23, at 10:30AM, St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church. 3329 S. 10th St, Milwaukee. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00AM until 10:15AM prior to Mass at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hometown Hospice & Homecare, Inc appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019