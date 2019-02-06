|
Koepp, Jr, Harry Jack 95, of Pewaukee, died peacefully, surrounded by family on January 28, 2019. Jack was the loving husband of Nancy (Schneider) Koepp. Cherished father of Michael (Debbie), Robert (Janine), Gregory (Tasha), Thomas (Kristine) and Jacquelyn (Jeffrey) Sklenar. Proud grandfather to Krystina (Justin) Kienast, Michael, Kendra, Amber, Alyssa, Levi, Colton, Dakota, Danielle Koepp, Jessica, Jacob & Joe Sklenar. Great grandfather to Mia and future baby Kienast. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Hazel and brother Don. Further survived by sisters-in-law, Joan (James) Foley, Lorilee (Frank) Abramo, Linda Koepp, brother-in-law Thomas (Barbara) Schneider, many nieces and nephews. Jack served honorably in the US army during WWII. Upon his return to Pewaukee, he founded Koepp Realty at the age of 23. Jack remained a realtor for over 65 years and was awarded the designation of Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors for his many years of valuable and lasting contributions to the real estate profession. Jack also served on the Pewaukee Village Board and Planning Commission where he passionately supported Pewaukee's Lakefront development. While Jack was well-respected for his strong work ethic, what he valued most was his faith and family. Jack's life and legacy, therefore, will be celebrated at Queen of Apostles (St. Mary's) where he was an active member for all of his 95 years. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of service at 1 PM at Queen of Apostles Church at N35 W23360 Capital Drive in Pewaukee. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Pewaukee. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Pewaukee River Partnership (Koepp Parkway Improvement Fund) or the Pewaukee Historical Society.
