|
|
Desmond, Harry Johnston Was taken to heaven on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 85. Harry was born on January 30, 1934 in Milwaukee to Janet Johnston Desmond and Humphrey Earl Desmond. He graduated from St. Robert School in Shorewood and Marquette University High School, creating wonderful memories with his large family and many friends. He attended Regis University in Denver and graduated from Marquette University with a B. A. in business administration. On August 3, 1957, he married the love of his life, Barbara Joanne Geiger, and they raised four children in Fox Point. He devoted his career to the Catholic Herald newspaper as business manager from 1960 to 2005 and enjoyed membership in the Catholic Press Association. He belonged to St. Eugene Parish for 60 years and served as a parish council member, as the secretary of the men's club, and with Barbara as a mentor for couples preparing for marriage. Faith and family defined Harry, along with his love of vacationing in northern Wisconsin, especially on the Manitowish Waters chain of lakes. Harry is survived by his beloved wife Barbara. He will be dearly missed by his children Susanne (Timothy) Nettesheim, Margaret (John) Slattery, Harry Stephen (Margaret) Desmond, and Charles (Jean) Desmond and grandchildren Morgan (Eric Halvorson), Margaret, Michael, and Sara Nettesheim; Thomas and Stephen Slattery; Jane, John, and William Desmond; and Marnie Desmond as well as great grandchildrenAnnika and Ethan Halvorson, and many more relatives and friends. He is also survived by brother David Desmond, sisters Helen Story Smith and Janet Desmond BVM, and in-laws Charles and Anne-Lee Geiger, Thomas and Susanne Holsen. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings Suzanne George, Judith Wolfe, and H. Stuart Desmond, in-laws Charles and Thelma Geiger, and granddaughter Katherine Slattery. Family will greet friends on Friday, June 7, from 1:30-3:15 p.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30 p.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harry's name to St. Eugene School Annual Fund (www.steugene.school) or Wisconsin Parkinson Association (www.wiparkinson.org) 16655 W. Bluemound Rd, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005. Harry and his family are deeply grateful to everyone at the North Shore and Oak Village Silverado Memory Care Homes, Horizon Hospice, Home Helpers, and Oasis Senior Advisors, for their caring support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 2 to June 5, 2019