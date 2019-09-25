|
Harry L. Dasher
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully, Monday September 16, 2019. Age 82. Preceded in death by his first wife Janet, parents and 3 brothers. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Specht), who joined him in Heaven on Saturday, September 21st. Loving father of Steven (the late Mary) Dasher and Jeff Dasher. Loving grandpa of Tiffany Dasher. Dear brother of Margaret, George and Ann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Combined visitation for Harry and Carolyn will be at the Funeral Home, Saturday September 28, 10-1145AM. Funeral Service 12PM. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Elm Grove.
Harry and Carolyn enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019