Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Harry L. Dasher Notice
Harry L. Dasher

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully, Monday September 16, 2019. Age 82. Preceded in death by his first wife Janet, parents and 3 brothers. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Specht), who joined him in Heaven on Saturday, September 21st. Loving father of Steven (the late Mary) Dasher and Jeff Dasher. Loving grandpa of Tiffany Dasher. Dear brother of Margaret, George and Ann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Combined visitation for Harry and Carolyn will be at the Funeral Home, Saturday September 28, 10-1145AM. Funeral Service 12PM. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Elm Grove.

Harry and Carolyn enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
