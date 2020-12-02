1/
Harry L. Krueger
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Harry L. Krueger

Harry L. Krueger Jr. passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at age 76. Harry was born on September 29, 1944.

Harry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harry and Bernice Krueger and his brother, Robert Krueger. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy, his son Timothy and daughter Teresa (Chris) Fengier, and granddaughters Krysta and Madysen. Also survived by siblings Richard (Darlene), Thomas (Cathy), Roy (Wanda), Carol (Mario), Kurt and Patty (TJ), and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home from 1-4 PM on Saturday, December 5, with a Prayer Service at 3:30 PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
DEC
5
Prayer Service
03:30 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Memories & Condolences
