Harry L. Pump Notice
Pump, Harry L. Passed away on Apr. 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Edith (nee Herszenson). Loving father of Steven (Sujata Nadkarni) Pump, Rochelle Freiberg and Todd Pump. Brother of Sidney (the late Juleen) Pump, the late Sam (Estelle Swerdlow) Pump and the late Katie (Robert) Zimring. Brother-in-law of Sidney (Suzy) Herszenson and Sara (Sam) Hanna. Further survived by special nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Celia Pump, and nephew, Daniel Pump. Graveside service Weds., Apr. 17 at 1:30 PM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial contributions appreciated to American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee or Versiti Blood Center of WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
