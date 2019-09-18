Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Harry P. "Butch" George III Notice
Harry P. George III, "Butch"

Town of Ixonia - Harry "Butch" passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Geszvain) George for 41 years. Loving father of Fred (Kim) Grabow, Mark Grabow, Steven George and Neal (Melissa) George. Proud grandpa of Richard (Sabrina Gaffney) Grabow, Madilyn George, Legend Grabow, Petal Grabow and Lydia George. Dear brother of Karen George and David George. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harry Jr. and Eleanor (nee Brooks) George and his brothers, Dennis (Gail) George, Gary (the late Kim) George and Dale (Pamela) George.

Butch proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After many years as a machinist, he retired from Universal Brixius, Inc. Butch pursued many hobbies. He was a great woodworker, an avid fisherman and a great problem solver who loved to tinker with tools. With hopes of adding to his several collections, Butch's passions included attending flea markets and rummage sales.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 4-6:45 PM, followed by the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private inurnment at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
