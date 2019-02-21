Resources
Sorenson, Harry P. Age 52, left us unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Reith) for 25 years. Devoted father of Sarah and Anna. Loving son of Lorna and the late Carl. Loving son-in-law of Randy and Jolene Reith. Best friend and brother of Robert. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Patient, humble and kind, Harry was also very meticulous, incredibly intelligent and never met a machine he couldn't fix. He enjoyed riding his dirt bike, playing guitar and quiet nights at home. He was a loyal employee of Derco Aerospace for 21 years. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, at ELMBROOK CHURCH CHAPEL, 777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield, from 1 PM until the Memorial Service at 2 PM with fellowship and refreshments to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
