Harry WilliamsMilwaukee - Harry J. Williams of Milwaukee, aged 99, died peacefully on May 21st. Preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Grace, brother Raymond and sisters Evelyn and Leona, he is survived by his wife Marjorie, son Dick (Venetia Bennion), daughter Mary Sladek (Don), son Bill (Anne Harrop) and grandchildren Becky (James), Sara (Hanz), Kathy (Jeremy), Jenny (Mark), Jess, Joe and Matt. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Harry grew up enjoying music, movies, fishing and fly-tying. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin in 1938 to study journalism, becoming business manager of the Daily Cardinal and meeting Marjorie in Spanish class. Interrupting his studies in 1942 to join the Army Air Corps, he served as a C-47 pilot in the Pacific and was awarded the Air Medal.Returning after the war to complete his degree, he and Marjorie were married in 1946. Harry worked as an auditor for Haskins and Sells before taking a job with Cutler Hammer in Milwaukee. He also earned an MBA, taught evening classes in accounting and served in the Air National Guard. Active in civic affairs throughout his life, he was an officer of the Employees Mutual Benefit Association and Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants, led a review of the City of Milwaukee's financial systems and chaired the Milwaukee Sewerage Commission. After Cutler-Hammer was purchased by the Eaton Corporation, he retired as a Vice-President after helping to complete the transition. Following retirement, he worked briefly for Planned Parenthood and the City of Milwaukee on special projects.He and Marjorie were regular theater and concert-goers and enjoyed reading and travelling. Both were enthusiastic gardeners, while Harry pursued his lifelong love of fishing and applied his wood-working and other skills to a vast range of home improvement projects. His love of music led him to learn the guitar and sing with the Milwaukee Choristers, a special source of friendship and support for him and Marge in later years. Daily walks were a favorite activity to the very end.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.