Hartmut J. "Hardy" ZabelEntered God's loving arms on June 26, 2020, at age 75. Beloved husband and best friend of Elke (nee Pauer) for 53 years. Loving father of Erik (Monica) Zabel, Stephanie (Tony) Stamos, Andrea Zabel, and Mark (Kimberly) Zabel. Proud Opa of Alex, Maria, Lukas, Isaak, Madeline, Elena, Sam, Chloe, and Ethan. Dear brother of Siegfried (Sandy) Zabel, Gisela (Volker) Neumann, and Robert (Elaine) Zabel. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Visitation at RIDGEWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH, 2720 N. Lilly Rd., Brookfield, on Thursday, July 2, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Ridgewood Baptist Church.