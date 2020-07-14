1/
Harvey Howard Hintz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Howard Hintz

After a long and full life, Harvey Howard Hintz has passed away at the age of 105. Harvey passed in June due to natural causes. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Genevieve, and his sister Arleen. He is survived by daughter Gwendolyn (Robert), son Thomas, grandchildren Courtney, Keokee, Melissa and Hannah, and 6 great grandchildren.

Harvey was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy in the South Pacific. He was a retired employee of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. He was a proud member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Greendale.

Services will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church (6705 Northway, Greendale, WI 53129) on July 23rd. Visitation will be from 10-11 with a service from 11-11:30.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved