Harvey Howard Hintz



After a long and full life, Harvey Howard Hintz has passed away at the age of 105. Harvey passed in June due to natural causes. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Genevieve, and his sister Arleen. He is survived by daughter Gwendolyn (Robert), son Thomas, grandchildren Courtney, Keokee, Melissa and Hannah, and 6 great grandchildren.



Harvey was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy in the South Pacific. He was a retired employee of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. He was a proud member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Greendale.



Services will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church (6705 Northway, Greendale, WI 53129) on July 23rd. Visitation will be from 10-11 with a service from 11-11:30.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store