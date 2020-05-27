Harvey J. Braatz
Entered into God's loving arms on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Age 84. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Liederbach) Braatz. Loving father of Lynn (Michael) McAdams, Michael (Daviann) Braatz. Proud grandpa of Tommy McAdams, Eddie and Sam Braatz. Dear brother of James (Caroline) Braatz, Thomas (Annette) Braatz, Michael (Jean) Braatz, Jacqueline Komp, Gerry (Joyce) Braatz, Mary Kuehl, the late David Braatz, the late Timothy Braatz, Christopher (Sandy) Braatz and Greg Braatz. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.