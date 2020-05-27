Harvey J. Braatz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey J. Braatz

Entered into God's loving arms on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Age 84. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Liederbach) Braatz. Loving father of Lynn (Michael) McAdams, Michael (Daviann) Braatz. Proud grandpa of Tommy McAdams, Eddie and Sam Braatz. Dear brother of James (Caroline) Braatz, Thomas (Annette) Braatz, Michael (Jean) Braatz, Jacqueline Komp, Gerry (Joyce) Braatz, Mary Kuehl, the late David Braatz, the late Timothy Braatz, Christopher (Sandy) Braatz and Greg Braatz. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved