Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beloved husband of the late Lueth; loving father of Kathlene (John) Gibson and LuAnne (Israel) Rivera; dear grandfather of Silvia (Brent), Christopher (fiance Stacy), Victoria (Ray), Teresa (Ryan), Israel Jr., Carl (Gianna), Crystal (Roger) and Matthew; great grandfather of 9; fond brother of the late: Ronald Messarich, Yvonne Grossert and Claudine Lauer; uncle of Richard Jr., Jay and Robert. Retired Blind Rehab Specialist for Hines VA Hospital for over 30 years. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Lying In-State 11:00 a.m. until time of service 11:45a.m. at St Luke's Lutheran Church, 63 Fernwood Rd, Montgomery, IL 60538. Memorials to St. Luke's Lutheran Church suggested. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
