|
|
Harvey W. Castelaz
Reunited in Heaven with his wife Dorothy, daughter Carol and brother Donald on Jan. 21, 2020 at age 93. Beloved Dad of Patrick (Denise), Michael (Liz) and Steven (Ruthann). Dear father-in-law of George (J.J.) Sadler. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, his brother Richard (Katie), sister-in-law Bev, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harvey worked as an instructor at MATC in HVAC until he was 81.
Visitation Friday, Jan. 31 from 10-11:45 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private interment at Norway Township Cemetery, Norway, MI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29, 2020